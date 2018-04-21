‘Avengers: Infinity War’ IMAX Featurette Released

With the debut of Avengers: Infinity War only a week away, marketing for the sure-to-be blockbuster is at an all-time high. IMAX is riding the marketing wave by releasing periodical videos showing some never-before-seen behind the scenes clips of the movie’s production.

Taking to Twitter, IMAX recently released part two of their series and while it didn’t contain any new Infinity War footage per se, it didn’t include several behind the scenes shots in addition to interviews with directors Joe and Anthony Russo as well as Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige.

Speaking to the importance of Infinity War, Feige made sure to double down on how large the film’s production really was.

“knew we wanted to go big. The storyline of Infinity War is big. The cast roster and character roster are big. The visual effects are big. The worlds we visit are big,” Feige exclaimed. “The movie had to seem big and Joe and Ant [Russo] said ‘Let’s shoot in IMAX.’”

Joe Russo then praised the technology behind IMAX’s equipment.

“They’re fantastic cameras and the chip is incredible, it’s at a resolution that’s unprecedented,” Russo said. “As filmmakers, it’s an amazing tool for us the way they capture light and color.”

Feige then revealed that one of the MCU’s largest scenes to date — the fan-favorite airport fight sequence in Captain America: Civil War — was actually a test for Infinity War.

“That really became a test scene for us for many reasons. The first being we had never had that many characters interacting with each other before in one sequence,” Feige revealed. “It was also a test for those IMAX cameras to say ‘Can we utilize the sheer enormity of this frame?’ and the answer quickly was yes.”

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.