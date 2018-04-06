‘Avengers: Infinity War’ IMAX Poster: All the Hidden Easter Eggs Revealed

The new Avengers: Infinity War IMAX poster titillated fans with an Easter egg hunt, as the one-sheet was said to have contained several visual secrets that fans would have to uncover. Well, not surprisingly, Marvel fans leaned right into the challenge, with one fan having quickly uncovered what there was to find in the poster’s visuals:

Click HERE for Hi-Res Version

Videos by ComicBook.com

What’s equally unsurprising is what the actual reveals of this little Easter egg hunt are: some additional IMAX logos hidden in the cosmic space energy surrounding the characters. It’s at once a clever way to get involved with downloading and/or sharing the poster – and still manages to be a totally self-serving shameless promotion of IMAX itself. In other words, a perfect piece of Marvel marketing.

However, certain fans are taking this Easter egg hunt much further, with Internet theories already popping up, stating that characters like Ant-Man are actually hidden in the artwork, as well. We have no idea how legit those claims are (or not), but IMAX’s prompt for fan attention is certainly having the desired effect.

In addition to the latest IMAX poster, we’ve gotten a whole new gallery of Avengers: Infinity War character posters, some pretty well done new fan posters, as well as new promotional art for both the MCU heroes and the new villains we’ll meet in Infinity War. However, in midst of all of this, there’s still no sign of Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye!

Behind-the-scenes, the first reactions to an Infinity War extended preview screening are out, and they bring some very interesting (and somewhat unexpected) responses. Of course, at this point it doesn’t seem like there’s much that can stop Infinity War‘s path towards a very strong opening weekend box office, with projections already putting Avengers 3 within striking distance of being the biggest MCU debut ever – which it almost has to be. After Justice League, fans aren’t looking for anymore disappointment from a major superhero team-up event film.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.