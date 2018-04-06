New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ IMAX Poster Contains Hidden Easter Eggs

Avengers: Infinity War just got a brand new poster, and it even has a few easter eggs for fans to spot.

The new poster features a smorgasbord of Marvel Cinematic Universe goodness, with the Avengers logo right in the center. Fragments of light emanate from the logo, and each section created features a different grouping of heroes Not only that, but the poster also features several IMAX logos hidden throughout, and some are hidden quite well (via Empire).

If you end up going to see the IMAX version, you can expect to get about 26% more screen space for the Marvel epic. Directors the Russo Brothers used the ALEXA IMAX 65mm camera to shoot the film, the same camera they used to film the amazing airport fight in Captain America: Civil War.

Even with all the heroes involved, Thanos is a critical part of the film in that it is basically from his point of view according to Joe Russo.

“Our job when we make these films — and what we feel is important to us — is to surprise the audience. We wanted to tell a story that they weren’t expecting, and the story is told from the point of view of a villain, which I think is also really unique and risky for a commercial film that will surprise the audience. I think this is a market where the audience really enjoys innovation and disruption, and we want to do something innovative in this space.”

