Infiniti Teases Avengers: Infinity War Partnership

The heroes of the MCU will be teaming up against Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, but the Avengers have another pretty slick team-up their sleeve.

Marvel Studios is teaming up with the all-new INFINITI QX50 for an exciting partnership that will take place in the anticipated superhero epic Avengers: Infinity War. Expect the stylish INFINITI QX50 to be a prominent factor at some point during the film, though there aren’t any specific details on when the vehicle will show up or who will be driving it.

It would be safe to say though that if the vehicle happens to be Tony Stark’s, there’s no way that he lets Peter Parker drive it right? At least not without the training wheel protocol on.

You can check out the new teaser in the image above, and more details should be available soon.

Hopefully, the INFINITI QX50 can outrun Thanos’ Q-Ship, because that thing seems to demolish everything it touches.

Having a car like that at your fingertips should be helpful in what director Joe Russo is calling a “heist” movie, with Thanos essentially eyeing the Earth as a giant jewelry case that he needs to break into and rob.

“He’s on a hunt,” Russo told EW. “We’re using a bit of a ’90s heist genre component. Thanos is on a smash-and-grab, and everybody’s trying to catch up the whole movie.”

Sounds like a perfect time to have a super maneuverable car in your garage now, doesn’t it? Yeah, we thought so too. So, where do you think INFINITI’s latest will show up in Infinity War? Let us know in the comments!

