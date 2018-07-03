‘Avengers’ Fan Creates Amazing Infinity Gauntlet Tattoo Design

Avengers: Infinity War has taken the pop culture world by storm over the past few months, and it looks like one Marvel fan has taken that love to a whole new level.

Tattoo artist Joseph Crone recently debuted a new design on his Instagram account, which recreates Infinity War‘s Infinity Gauntlet as a hand tattoo. You can check out a photo of it below.

Granted, Crone’s tags clarify that the Gauntlet tattoo is on a fake hand, but the execution is still impressive enough to make some Marvel fans do a double take. And to an extent, it wouldn’t be the first tattoo that someone would have gotten to showcase their opinions on Infinity War.

Some Marvel fans might have some complicated feelings about the Gauntlet, depending on what they think of the outcome of Infinity War. But either way, it sounds like fans should already begin emotionally preparing themselves for what’s next.

“I don’t think there are any comics that correlate to it,” co-director Joe Russo said in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com. “I think we’re in pretty fresh territory with Avengers 4. If anything, I think it’s interesting after to go back and look at some of the Marvel films and view them through a different lens. But I can’t think of any comics in particular that would have value.”

“If you were shocked by [Infinity War], I think the second one is even more shocking, for other reasons entirely,” Chris Hemsworth, who will reprise his role as Thor, added earlier this month. “That’s what kind of blew me away the first time I read both scripts, is how they managed to orchestrate so many different characters but give them each their own separate shot and moments, and have it be elevated and feel fresh and unique—not just like a messy, thrown-together assembly of these guys.”

“The second one I’m probably even more excited about,” Hemsworth continued. “Just for people to see. I just think it’s another step again. Each step we seem to take with these films, I’ve loved the fact that there’s been growth and evolution and it continues to surprise people as opposed to sort of flatlining, which was obviously always a fear—that they’d run out of ideas or run dry of creative excitement. For me, this whole experience has been incredible. In particular the last one.”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.