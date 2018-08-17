The ‘Avengers Infinity War’ Infinity Gauntlet Electronic Fist is Back in Stock

If you’ve been enjoying Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War in the comfort of your own home recently, you may have wondered what it would be like to wield the power of the Infinity Gauntlet. If so, we have good news. The coveted Avengers: Infinity War Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist has been out of stock for ages in most places, but Amazon just got a new batch in. You can grab one for yourself right here for the standard $99.97 with free shipping while they last. Walmart also has them in stock online with free shipping. When they sell out there, your next best option is to pre-order one here. The next batch is slated to arrive in October.

Having the Marvel Legends Infinity Gauntlet in stock and ready to ship is an extremely rare thing, so take advantage while you can. The official description reads:

“A Mad Titan. Six Infinity Stones that control the multi-verse. One mission to destroy the galaxy, another to save it. A team of heroes ready for the fight. Whoever wields the Infinity Gauntlet wields the fate of the universe! Bring one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel Universe to life! With this premium Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist from the Marvel Legends Series, lift up the power of the Infinity Stones and imagine taking control of the galaxy with the notorious gauntlet worn by the supreme being, Thanos. Inspired by the Avengers: Infinity War movie, this Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel Legends Series features premium design and styling, as well as intricate detailing on the gauntlet and 6 light-up Infinity Stones. Features pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and individually articulated finger movement, as well as a fist-lock feature for display.”

You know what would pair really well with your new Infinity Gauntlet electronic fist? This Infinity Gauntlet Thanos bathrobe of course. It even comes with matching slippers!

The Thanos bathrobe looks plush in purple, blue and gold, and comes complete with a shiny Infinity Gaunlet cuff and shoulder detail as well as an “Infinite Power” chest patch. The slippers also feature Infinity Gauntlet-themed styling.

Can’t live without this bathrobe? Will every shower be a disappointment until you possess it? We understand. The Thanos bathrobe can be pre-ordered here for $55.99 and the slippers can be added here for $16.99. Both ship for free in October. Just keep in mind that pre-order quantities are extremely limited, so reserve them while you can.

