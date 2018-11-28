‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Concept Art Reveals Iron Man During Titan War

In Avengers: Infinity War, Tony Stark debuts his most powerful Iron Man suit yet with the nanobot-enhanced, shapeshifting Bleeding Edge armor.

One of the coolest moments of the movie comes when Iron Man and other superheroes finally come face to face with Thanos. Stark’s feet transform into a repulser-powered battering ram, charging at the Mad Titan heel first.

With the dam breaking on concept art related to Avengers: Infinity War, Phil Saunders posted an early version of this action sequence on his ArtStation profile, giving fans a look at an early take on the scene.

“A keyframe from the battle on Titan,” Saunders wrote on the post. “Since I rarely have the opportunity to do keyframes on any Marvel projects, I decided to show my weapons concepts for the Mk 50 in context as moments from the movie, a task made easier by having completed a detailed zBrush model of the suit. With many of the weapons being intricate, complex and integrated into the suit, it was critical that I sculpt them as well rather than just doing paintings. With the bulk of the work done, it was then fairly straightforward to pose, render the model in Keyshot and then paint over into a scene. Many of these moments were inspired by the excellent work already done by the pre-vis department.”

Marvel Studios Executive Vice President of Production Victoria Alonso previously spoke about the armor’s importance in Avengers: Infinity War and why it was integral to Tony Stark’s growth in the MCU.

“The Bleeding Edge was something that we talked about for a long time,” Alonso said in Avengers: Infinity War – The Art of the Movie. “We wanted to have something that was tighter to the body, that he could command on the go, that didn’t require him to suite up elsewhere. He could do it just by tapping the RT, and create different weapons that came from the suit itself so he could defend himself — because don’t forget, he’s never had to face someone like Thanos.”

Saunders previously spoke about the aesthetic of the armor and how the design team was able to achieve the streamlined look that would be an evolution of the Iron Man’s previous looks.

“This is liquid metal. And when you’re dealing with liquid metal and nanotechnology, you’re not going to use nanotech to form bolts and screws and rigid sheet metal panels and stuff like that,” said visual development concept supervisor Phil Saunders. “It just doesn’t make any sense. So the first thinking we were thinking about was ‘Okay, how do we maintain something that’s still grounded as an Iron Man suit, but it makes sense in that it’s liquid metal?’”

We’ll see what upgrades Tony Stark busts out when Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.