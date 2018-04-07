Tom Holland Says New Spider-Man Costume in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Is Too Fantastical to Exist in Real Life

There’s a reason why Tom Holland had to have his new Spider-Man suit in Avengers: Infinity War digitally rendered instead of wearing a practical suit like in Spider-Man: Homecoming. It turns out the new suit, called the Iron Spider, is just too fantastic to exist in reality.

Holland was a guest on The Graham Norton Show where he explained a bit about how the new suit is created.

“Essentially, in this film, I have a new suit, which Tony Stark gave me,” Holland explained. “Its an upgrade, and it’s too fantastical to exist in real life.”

Since early on in the filming it was known that Holland would be wearing a motion capture suit during Avengers: Infinity War‘s production. At first, Holland tried to hide the fact that this indicated a new Spider-Man suit for the film by claiming it was easier to digitally recreate his suit when there were so many digital effects going on in a shot. We now know the real reason.

Holland went on to describe what it’s like wearing that motion capture suit when acting alongside the Avengers.

“Essentially I have to wear pajamas,” he said. “I wear these pajamas with balls on them that light up. It’s super cool. It’s not. I’m on set with the Avengers who are wearing costumes that cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, made by the best seamstresses you can imagine, and I’m there in a suit made by Marks and Spencer.”

Norton pulled up the new Spider-Man poster for Avengers: Infinity War. Holland seemed surprised by it and noted that it’s the first time he’s seen the finished Iron Spider costume. That may seem surprising, but Holland was apparently kept in the dark a lot about Avengers: Infinity War.

“I just tell everyone. I just wasn’t allowed to read the script,” Holland admitted. “I’d be on set and be working with actors and actresses that were just tennis balls for that day so I’d be texting people like ‘Hey, are you in this scene with Spider-Man?’ so I basically had to do a lot of background research to find out what I was doing.”

