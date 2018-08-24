The Official ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Iron Spider Hoodie Is Here

We’ve seen our fair share of Spider-Man hoodies lately, but this Iron Spider version based on the suit featured in Marvel‘s Avengers: Infinity War is the crown jewel. It’s a cutting edge Tony Stark creation.

If you’re ready to upgrade, head on over to Merchoid and get your pre-order in. The hoodie retails for $58.99 with free shipping, which is pretty affordable as far as Stark tech goes. Pre-order quantities are extremely limited however, so reserve one now if you want yours in the November batch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Iron Spider hoodie is part of a wave of official, high-end Marvel Spider-Man hoodies that have been released in recent months, but the print appears to be the most vibrant of the bunch. Some of the other Spider-Man hoodies in the collection include the ones below.

The Spider-Man White Spider hoodie based on his look in the upcoming PlayStation 4 game. You can pre-order one right here, right now for $59.99 with free shipping.

These hoodies have sold like crazy in pre-order, and the next batch won’t arrive until September. Again, pre-order quantities are limited, so grab one now before the ship date gets pushed back even further. From the official description:

“Inspired by Spider-Man’s in costume in the upcoming PlayStation 4 game, the hoodie incorporates the web slinging hero’s classic colours of red, white and blue in darker tones, along with a white Spider logo. The hoodie has a sporty athletic style fit with body panelling details, full length zip and drawstring hood.”

Venom has a movie coming out on Oct. 5th, and you can pre-order the Venom hoodie right here for $54.99 with free shipping slated for September. Again, pre-order quantities are limited.

Finally, the Spider-Man: Miles Morales hoodie is available to pre-order right here for $58.99 with free shipping slated for October. The hoodie is a pullover design with a high quality print that extends around the back. It also features a drawstring hood and sleeve cuffs as well as the standard two front pockets.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.