Full Look at Iron Spider in New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Statue

The upcoming Marvel Studios crossover film Avengers: Infinity War is set to change the MCU forever, and it will include some major moments and aspects from the comics that fans have been clamoring to see.

Ever since the Iron Spider suit was teased at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming, fans have been curious about what Tony Stark’s latest upgrade will include and if it will be similar to the suit from the Civil War comics.

A new statue from Diamond Select could provide fans with their best look at the costume yet, showing the unfurled mechanical spider arms that many fans of Marvel Comics are likely familiar with. UPDATE: The figure is available to pre-order here. Check out the images below.

For those who don’t know, the Iron Spider costume debuted in Civil War after Peter Parker sided with Tony Stark’s pro-registration side and revealed his identity to the public. Iron Man gifted his ally with a Star-designed suit with many more technical capabilities and a red-and-gold color scheme.

Unlike the films, Spider-Man had been operating for years, had earned a ton of enemies, and going public put targets on his friends and loved ones. He ends up bottling the genie by selling his love with Mary Jane Watson to the demon Mephisto, who erases the knowledge of Spider-Man’s identity to everyone. Comic books, y’all.

In the films, Spider-Man’s Iron Spider costume is still a bit of a mystery — it still retains the blue-and-red scheme found on his iconic suit, but it does have some gold accents as a reference to the source material. But it remains to see what differentiates this suit from the other Stark-designed costume from Spider-Man: Homecoming, which was already bolstered with tech.

Based on all of the merchandise, it seems like Spider-Man’s mechanical arms will be an integral part of the new costume. However, we’ve yet to see them in motion through a trailer or clip. The film is less than two months away from premiering in theaters, so perhaps we’ll get a new trailer that sheds light on the movie.

Marvel Studios has done a great job at keeping the details for their biggest crossover film yet under wraps. Despite the public filming and plethora of actors involved, the gag order has remained intact.

Hopefully we learn a little bit more about Avengers: Infinity War before it premieres in theaters on April 27th.

