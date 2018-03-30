‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Japanese Poster Debuts

More Avengers: Infinity War posters are surfacing from the international marketing efforts for the film with Japan’s being the latest.

The Japanese poster isn’t quite as cluttered as the poster released domestically, seeing the Mad Titan Thanos looming over the key Avengers heroes, with some taking on smaller portions of the posters. From top to bottom, Iron Man, Thor, Star-Lord, Doctor Strange, Mantix, Drax, Gamora, the Hulk, Spider-Man, Captain America, Black Panther, Groot, Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, Bucky, War Machine, and the Falcon fill up the poster.

“In many ways, it’s a Thanos movie,” Avengers: Infinity War screenwriter Stephen McFeely told ComicBook.com. “This is about the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is about everyone getting together, or trying their hardest to get together, to fight a guy named Thanos.”

McFeely also pointed out, it has taken 18 entries to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Thanos to earn his time on screen. It won’t take long for the Mad Titan to command the movie. “One of the big challenges is how to make sure he’s not just a relentless machine collecting stones like he’s going shopping,” McFeely said. “So we want to give him a full weighted emotional story. You can kind of say this is Thanos’ origin story so that he will get the weight of any of the previous heroes in terms of the decisions he has to make in order to get what he wants.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.”

