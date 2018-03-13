Jeremy Renner Shares ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Cover For Hawkeye

As fans have noticed, Hawkeye has been left out of much of the promotion for the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, but that hasn’t stopped Jeremy Renner from making sure the archer isn’t forgotten thanks to one piece of fan art.

Renner took to his personal Instagram today to share a fan-made Entertainment Weekly magazine cover featuring Clint Barton/Hawkeye. While the magazine recently released 15 new real covers of the magazine to celebrate the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Hawkeye didn’t make the cut but the art cover Renner shared looks so much like the real deal that Renner had to hashtag it “fanart” so fans would know it wasn’t real. You can check it out below.

As for the origins of that Hawkeye cover, while Renner doesn’t tag the artist himself, it’s actually a piece by BossLogic. The artist posted the imagined Hawkeye cover to his own Instagram and other social media accounts earlier today.

Can’t believe they left out our boy @Renner4Real #hawkeye from the @entertainmentweekly covers! Maybe It’s a Ronin thing 🤔 anyways I whipped up a quick version to show some love!@Avengers @EW @MarvelStudios #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/6w93DHypTO — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) March 12, 2018

This BossLogic take on a Hawkeye Entertainment Weekly cover is actually the second fan-made cover we’ve seen featuring Renner’s character. Another take on the Entertainment Weekly cover surfaced via Reddit late last week. As for why Hawkeye is absent from much of the marketing for Avengers: Infinity War, the Avengers: Infinity War Prelude comic book may have recently revealed why.

The comic, which goes all the way back to the ending of Captain America: Civil War, reveals that Clint makes it clear to his teammates that he’s retired from heroics and then goes home to his secret farm where he reunites with his wife and children. This seems to suggest that Hawkeye will be retired at the start of Avengers: Infinity War, making him a secondary character and thus explaining his lack of appearance in marketing. However, we do know Hawkeye appears in the movie. We’ll just have to wait to see how the hero appears.

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27th. Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

