Jon Favreau Reveals If He’s in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ or ‘Avengers 4’

The long-awaited premiere of Avengers: Infinity War is finally here, and all kinds of news is surfacing from the red — or in this case deep purple — carpet.

Some of the most interesting news of the night, however, has come from one of the first people involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Jon Favreau.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Favreau — who directed Iron Man, the MCU’s first flick — revealed on the Marvel livestream of the event that he would not be appearing in Infinity War.

“I’m not in this movie. Spoiler alert, but I’m an executive producer,” Favreau revealed.

The director, who also happens to play Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) bodyguard Happy Hogan, admitted that although he’s credited as an executive producer on Infinity War, he wouldn’t be reprising his role in the upcoming blockbuster.

Favreau went on to reveal that his next portrayal of Hogan will come in next year’s yet-to-be-named Avengers 4.

“And I’m in…I think I can say I’m in the next movie, Avengers 4,” Favreau said. “Is that fair to say?”

Since his directorial/acting debut in the MCU in Iron Man, Favreau has gone on to reprise his role as Happy Hogan in Iron Man 2, Iron Man 3, and most recently in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Favreau also directed Iron Man 2. Many fans can call the director a trailblazer of sorts as he was the first director in the MCU to also act in the same production they directed. After Favreau’s role as Hogan, Joe Russo played separate roles in both Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War while James Gunn served as an extra Sakaaran in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Director Taika Waititi has the biggest role for a director as he served as the motion-capture actor and voice for Korg, a fan-favorite supporting character in Thor: Ragnarok.

After tonight’s red carpet premiere, fans can get even more of the Infinity War cast during tonight’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The late night talk show will be having a whole week of shows involving members of the film’s cast, with tonight’s episode seeing appearances from Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Paul Bettany (Vision), and Pom Klementieff (Mantis).

Who’s been your favorite interview on the red carpet so far? Let us know in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War will land in theaters on April 27th.