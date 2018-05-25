‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Josh Brolin Posts NSFW Photo Of Thanos

Josh Brolin shared a photo of Avengers: Infinity War‘s Thanos like you’ve never seen him before.

Warning! The post below is for mature audiences only and can never be un-seen. The Mad Titan, Thanos, who set out to collect the Infinity Stones and wreak havoc on the Avengers this year, has stripped himself of all pants in a piece of fan art which the actor who portrayed him shared on an Instagram story. That’s right, Josh Brolin posted a photo of Thanos’ purple butt.

Check out the photo of Thanos in his birthday suit, if you dare, below.

Suddenly, fans know that the Titan certainly does not skip leg day. Neither does Brolin, as it turns out, as the actor had to simultaneously train to play Cable in Deadpool 2 while filming his role as Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

“Even though there’s a movement coach [on Avengers: Infinity War], and Terry Notary who is a great movement coach who is really good friends with Andy Serkis and that whole thing that they did in the mo-cap thing. That was great but I didn’t have to be in great shape,” Brolin said. “There were cheat days every day.”

When it came time to shape up for Cable, a more-traditional superhero role requiring the super hero physique, Brolin managed to impress one of the most in-shape super hero actors in the market.

“Then we got into this thing, and I was still doing Avengers, and I remember seeing Dave Bautista in Gold’s Gym and he’s looked at me and he goes, ‘What happened to you? What’d you do?’” Brolin recalls. “Which was like the greatest compliment, the great kudos you would get!”

Going forward with X-Force or Deadpool 3, Brolin is setting the bar at Drax actor Bautista. “The goal next time is to get as close to Bautista as possible but I only had 11 weeks so I did whatever I could to do be as good looking and sculptured as I became,” Brolin said.

Avengers: Infinity War and Deadpool 2 are now playing in theaters.