‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Josh Brolin’s Thanos Snap Ban Crashes Reddit Servers

Thanos used his god-like powers to cull the population of a certain subreddit, but he may have broken Reddit in the process.

Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo convinced star Josh Brolin to reenact his Thanos snap from the film to kick of the random banning of half of the members of the “Thanos Did Nothing Wrong” subreddit. Brolin’s video got so much attention that it overloaded at least of Reddit’s servers.

Reddit seems to have returned to normal now, but that just goes to show how much power the Infinity Gauntlet wields.

Some members of the “Thanos Did Nothing Wrong” subreddit had hoped that Brolin would be the one to administer the Reddit ban, but they are probably likely pretty happy with his video showing up instead.

The Russo Brothers joined the subreddit in time to ensure they’d be a part of the cull. Members of the subreddit community have taken measures to keep Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, out of the subreddit and Hawkeye wasn’t wasn’t in Avengers: Infinity War.

The snap has become a milestone moment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Russo Brothers have spoken before about how much consideration went into how to execute that scene and where exactly to end Infinity War and allow the next Avengers movie to pick up.

“It was always a plan to show beyond that because when we made the decision to have the snaps themselves, that’s a plot trick to cut to black after an incident like that happens,” co-director Joe Russo told ComicBook.com. “And it doesn’t give you any emotional resonance or catharsis. What he said thinking about it realistically; the true heartbreak doesn’t lie in the fact that he snapped his fingers, it lies in the fact that people have to watch loved ones, and we have to watch characters that we care about die. And that’s where the real heartbreak lies for the characters who live in the Universe and for those of us watching the movie.”

Avengers: Infinity War arrives on home media in August.

