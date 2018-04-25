Letitia Wright Reveals How ‘Black Panther’ Has Changed Her Life

Starring in a superhero film is a life-changing experience in a variety of ways, and in the case of Letitia Wright, who became one of the break-out stars of Black Panther, she had to learn to cope with her newfound recognition. The actress did admit, however, that having legions of fans recognizing you isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

While attending the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War, Variety asked the actress what had changed the most about her life since Black Panther, with the actress detailing, “I would say definitely being recognized a little bit more, which is not a bad thing, and definitely learning about how to stay grounded with everything exalting itself, and my career and stuff, and staying true to myself and who I am. Definitely that.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wright debuted in Black Panther as Shuri, T’Challa’s tech-savvy younger sister, whose brains, wit, and resourcefulness resulted in the actress stealing virtually every scene she was in. With Peter Parker being the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s resident teenaged brainiac, fans immediately began expressing their interest in seeing the two characters collide.

“I think we met last year at an Interview magazine shoot, we met then. We clicked. I didn’t see Spider-Man at the time but when I saw it I loved it, and I loved Tom Holland’s work in the movie Impossible,” Wright shared with Variety. “His performance was amazing in that so I’ve been a supporter for his work since then so when we got to chop it up together and really meet within a Marvel type of environment it was fun and we really clicked and I guess a lot of people really love that so if it’s meant to happen it will happen and I think that will be a really fun event.”

Fans hope to get a taste of that chemistry between the two when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters this Friday.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the fourth Avengers on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.

Are you hoping to see plenty of Shuri in Infinity War? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Twitter, Variety]