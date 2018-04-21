‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Letitia Wright Plays Wheel of Freestyle with Jimmy Fallon

Shuri is known for her technological genius, but she’s also pretty good on the mic.

Shuri actress Letitia Wright will be reprising the role made popular in Black Panther in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, but before that she took some time to deliver some freestyles with Jimmy Fallon. Wright took part in Fallon’s popular Wheel of Freestyle segment, which assigns three random words to fit in a short freestyle.

Wright does her best to fit words like Disco, Red Lobster, and Vibranium into one verse, and one of the best parts came due to Red Lobster. She worked the word in but didn’t get a ding for it, so she reminded them to do it in verse saying “I said Red Lobster better take it off!”

The difficulty went up for Black Thought’s turn, giving him words like Yodel, Toothbrush, and Snuffleupagus.

“No one is touching us, you know we hustlas, you better muscle up and get your numbers up, and cut the truffle up, throw it on the beat so warm and fuzzy Snuffleupagus.”

Damn, just damn.

Wright’s next verse would get more difficult as well, having to work in words Hammer, Burrito, and Benedict Cumberbatch. That one proved harder for Wright, especially that last one, though she did manage to get rhyme something with Cumberbatch.

You can check out the whole video above.

Shuri will be meeting Marvel icons like Tony Stark and Bruce Banner in Infinity War, but Wright doesn’t think Shuri will be intimidated in the slightest.

“I think she’ll be OK,” Wright told The L.A. Times. “I think she would humble herself to learn from them, and challenge them as well with new designs and new ideas from Wakanda. And she’s willing to learn from the West because her brother is so open now. I think she’s embracing that as well. She would hold her own.”

Glimpses of those interactions have already been shown in previous clips, including one amazing moment where Shuri analyzes Vision with Banner and more Avengers surrounding him. In just a few seconds she schools him, and we’re pretty sure she’ll school Tony Stark before movie’s end too.

