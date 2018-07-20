New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Theory Points to Evidence That Loki Survived

Avengers: Infinity War had a lot of surprising deaths, but while fans are holding out hope that Avengers 4 will undo them Loki‘s death early on looked pretty final. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from considering the possibility that the God of Mischief may have survived Thanos, and now one fan thinks they’ve found evidence to prove it.

According to a post in Reddit’s “Fan Theories” sub there’s one notable detail in the scene where Loki (Tom Hiddleston) attempts to double cross and stab Thanos (Josh Brolin) — Loki’s dominant hand.

“Loki is right handed. If you look, in movies since Thor 1 to Avengers 1 to Ragnarok, he wields with his right hand,” the theory states. “He holds weapons with his right and the scepter in Avengers with his right. There are two occasions he uses his left hand (that I’ve found). One, when he fakes his own death in Dark World. You can find him holding the dagger with his left hand during the entire scene. Two, when he stabs Thanos.”

The theory goes on to suggest that the left-handed stab of Thanos is evidence that it wasn’t Loki, but an illusion.

“So, Loki’s illusion uses his left hand because he’s a mirrored version? The Loki that was killed in the beginning of IW was an illusion and he’s still out there, maybe disguised or just in hiding.”

It’s an intriguing theory, one that lines up with another recent suggestion of a “Loki illusion”. That theory focused more on Loki’s actions and how they don’t line up with the character’s tendency towards self-preservation. When considered with this dominant hand observation, it certainly makes for a convincing case that Loki lives. That said. there are a handful of reasons Loki may have opted to use his left hand over his right. One comment to the post on Reddit noted that Loki might have used his left hand due to the fact that the Children of Thanos were standing on his right. Loki may have had the knife in his left hand to prevent it from being seen.

Others pointed out that even if there is something to the left hand versus right hand suggestion, arguments that Loki’s death was out of character ignores that the scene displayed something even more important: character growth for Loki, something that began in earnest in Thor: Ragnarok. It’s that idea that the death of Loki brings the character’s journey to a close that Hiddleston himself discussed at ACE Comic Con in Seattle last month.

“When I came to shoot the scene in Infinity War, I think it’s very powerful he calls himself an Odinson, and that closes the whole journey of Loki and what he can do,” Hiddleston said. “It [Loki’s death] set the stakes up emotionally. It takes the stakes up dramatically. You know that Thanos is someone who’s far more dangerous than anyone we’ve seen before.”

So, in light of this latest theory, what do you think? Was it really Loki who died in the opening moments of Infinity War or did the Trickster God trick everyone and survive? Let us know your thoughts and your best theories in the comments below.

