‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Tom Holland Drops Possible Spoiler About Loki

“I’m really stressed right now because this is live, so I’m just trying to sit on it and let these guys do all the talking.” – notorious secret-spiller @TomHolland1996 on @Avengers: #InfinityWar. Full interview with him, @twhiddleston and Benedict Cumberbatch: pic.twitter.com/lcTmsr3iGM — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 9, 2018

Tom Holland, the actor who plays Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has a reputation for letting spoilers slip. Now he may have accidentally clued fans into one involving Loki in Avengers: Infinity War.

During an interview on Good Morning America, Holland revealed that he and Tom Hiddleston, the actor who plays Loki, only just met in London last night. This would seem to suggest that Spider-Man and Loki did not share a scene in Avengers: Infinity War.

“The amazing thing about these movies is you make films with some of the greatest in the industry and you never meet them until the film comes out,” Holland said.

This isn’t a sure thing. The magic of digital editing has allowed Marvel and other film studios to add and remove characters from scenes as they see fit, and Holland has spoken previously about working with stand-ins in motion capture suits for some scenes involving major characters during the film. Even though Holland and Hiddleston didn’t work together directly, that doesn’t mean their characters won’t appear together in the film. After all, neither of them have seen the complete movie.

However, based on the sense of the story we’ve gotten from the footage released so far, it seems quite possible that Spider-Man and Loki simply do not meet. In fact, Loki has so far only appeared in a single shot of footage from the film, in which he is handing over the Tesseract, presumably to Thanos.

His absence from the rest of the film’s footage and marketing materials released could possibly indicate that this is where the Asgardian god of mischief makes his final stand. Loki’s ultimate fate was foreshadowed as far back as the first Avengers movie and the directors of Infinity War are intent on making the film’s heroes pay a price in the battle against Thanos.

“For us, its very important that the heroes feel pain and that they make sacrifices because I think that, not only is a great storytelling, but it also is inspiring and I think we need a lot of inspiration in this world right now,” co-director Joe Russo said. “So, for us, I don’t know if we can ever get you to accept it, but I promise you this: we’ll do our damnedest to tell you the best story possible, and what you do with it from there is up to you.”

