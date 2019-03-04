‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Marvel Fan Spots Chadwick Boseman Falling Asleep During Press Conference

Promoting Marvel films can be exhausting work! The actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have a lot to do in the time leading up to their films, so we can’t exactly blame a star for nodding off during a press conference.

Earlier today, a Reddit user shared a hilarious image to /r/MarvelStudios, a subreddit “dedicated to Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole.” The still shows Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther/King T’Challa) nodding off during a press conference for Avengers: Infinity War.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Chadwick Boseman really just nodded off in this Infinity War press conference I’m watching on YouTube,” u/officialeggbert shared.

As you can see, Boseman could not keep his eyes open! Hopefully, Zoe Saldana (Gamora) was not too offended that he nodded off while she was talking. Based on the engaging look Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man/Tony Stark) is giving her, we’re going to assume her words weren’t boring. Boseman probably had a long day of being asked to say “Wakanda Forever” over and over again.

Many Marvel fans were quick to comment on the post, all adding their own hilarious takes.

“Get this man a shield pillow,” u/christopherloren joked. (This is a reference to one of Boseman’s lines in Infinity War.)

“Just taking a cat nap,” u/Deltas111213 added. (You know, because panthers are cats.)

“Want to look 15 years younger than you actually are? Get sleep whenever you can, apparently,” u/NC_Goonie added. (A fair take considering Boseman does not look 41-years-old.)

We imagine Boseman has been permanently tired since Black Panther was released one year ago. The actor did back-to-back press for the Marvel films and recently learned the intensity of an Awards Season.

Black Panther took home many awards this year, including three Oscars. Boseman got to take home a statue of his own at the SAG Awards when the film won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Boseman is also nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture at the upcoming NAACP Image Awards as well as Entertainer of the Year. You can vote for the latter here. He’s up against Black Panther‘s director, Ryan Coogler, as well as Beyoncé, LeBron James, and Regina King.

Boseman is expected to reprise his role of King T’Challa/Black Panther in the inevitable Black Panther 2, and is also listed on the IMDB cast list for Avengers: Endgame. While T’Challa was among those dusted in The Decimation in Infinity War, many suspect those who died will make their triumphant return before the new film is done.

The actor can also be seen in 17 Bridges this year, which is a new crime drama/thriller that also stars Taylor Kitsch, Sienna Miller, and J.K. Simmons. Last month, it was announced that Boseman would be joining Spike Lee‘s upcoming film, Da 5 Bloods.

Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War are currently streaming on Netflix. Avengers: Endgame is finally hitting theaters on April 26th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.