‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Marvel Legends Infinity Gauntlet Toy Leaks Online

The Infinity Gauntlet will be at the center of Avengers: Infinity War, and a full Marvel Legends version of the powerful weapon just surfaced online.

Fans have already seen the impressive looking Infinity War Marvel Legends figures, but thanks to 219 Collectibles we can now see what the full version of the Gauntlet looks like. It’s rather impressive, and crazily enough is already sold out. A firm price wasn’t revealed, but 219 said it would be $100 plus.

What we do know is that the Gauntlet features articulated fingers, and the stones themselves give off a pulsating glow. It also features authentic movie sounds, and you can check out the impressive item in the images below.

Thanos will also be featured as the build-a-figure for the Infinity War Marvel Legends figures, though his Infinity Gauntlet is a tad bit smaller than the one seen above. The full line of figures includes Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, Proxima Midnight, King Cobra, Taskmaster, and Songbird.

Here’s what each figure gets you.

Spider-Man – Leg

Captain America – Head

Proxima Midnight – Torso

King Cobra – Arm (with Gauntlet)

Taskmaster – Leg

Songbird – Arm

All of them together will assemble Thanos in all his Infinity War glory, and you can see what he looks like here.

As for Avengers: Infinity War, the film currently holds a 4.41 out of 5 on ComicBok.com’s anticipation rankings, placing it in the #1 spot. You can submit your own score for the film here.

First up this year though for Marvel is Black Panther, which hits theaters on February 16. Next is Avengers: Infinity War, which hits on May 4th, and that is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp, which hits on July 6th. Captain Marvel soars into theaters on March 8, 2019.