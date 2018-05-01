‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Cast Reads Mean Tweets On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Well, it was only a matter of time. In the wake of Avengers: Infinity War, most fans have nothing but love for its stars, but there are those online who are disgruntled with the MCU’s top talent. So, it is only fitting Jimmy Kimmel Live would release a ‘Mean Tweets’ segmented dedicated to the Avengers cast, and their reactions are just as funny as you’d hope for.

That’s right! The ‘Mean Tweets’ installment has come for the MCU, and the stars of Avengers: Infinity War wound up in the line of fire. Actors Tom Hiddleston, Don Cheadle, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Anthony Mackie, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Rudd, Dave Bautista, Winston Duke, Sebastian Stan, Karen Gillan, Paul Bettany, Chris Pratt and Chris Evans came together to get burned — and they had a good laugh doing so.

Obviously, the whole video above is a highlight, but there are some reactions that stick out more than others. Johansson almost has a breakdown when a Twitter hater says she is the reason they hate white people, and that is just the start of things.

As you can see, Cumberbatch is beside himself when a fan says he looks like he is always having a severe allergic reaction to shrimp. Holland can’t even get mad when someone says he looks like the kind of guy who claps when their plane finally lands, and Jackson’s reaction to being called a snapping turtle is downright genius.

Still, it is hard to beat Evans and his reaction to his online hater. The actor is so amused by his insult that he can barely read through the message. Evans’ hater says he is a fine actor but no one would know it since he plays Captain America like a “dumb hunk of s**t.” So, it is up to you to decide whether that colorful critique is on the mark or not.

Do you see where any of these Avengers: Infinity War tweets are coming from? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

