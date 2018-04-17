‘Avengers: Infinity War’ To Have More Deleted Scenes Than Previous Russo Brothers’ Marvel Movies

The Russo Brothers‘ previous Marvel films have been well received, but they haven’t always featured much in the way of deleted scenes. That’s all changing in Infinity War.

The Russo Brothers aren’t changing up their recipe for success in regards to Infinity War, which will be their third Marvel project (followed by Avengers 4). Still, having so many characters in one film lent itself to shooting plenty of extra footage, so fans can look forward to more deleted scenes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We were very tight with the scripts on Winter Soldier and Civil War, so there weren’t a lot of extras,” Joe Russo told Digital Spy. “This is a very big movie with a lot of characters in it, and we played around with a lot of improvisation,because we had new chemistry that we were defining between characters. It was the first time ever that all these characters were on screen together, so we played around with quite a bit of footage, and I think there will be some good stuff for the DVD.”

While Russo didn’t give up any specific scenes that would be featured, he did tease an easter egg that has made an appearance in previous films. Russo said Arrested Development fans should “keep their eyes open.”

Fans will remember that the Bluth family’s stair-car made an appearance in Captain America: Civil War during that memorable Airport throwdown. It seems Arrested Development fans will have another surprise awaiting them in Infinity War.

Balancing so many characters can be challenging, even for Marvel, but Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige assured fans that it is in very capable hands.

“Well it’s about the screenplay and Chris Markus and Steve McFeely — out of everyone we’ve worked with — have a very deft hand with balance,” Feige said. There are a lot of characters in [the first] Captain America; there are a lot of characters in The Winter Soldier, and of course Civil War has as many as we’ve ever had, so it’s in very capable hands [when] it comes to divvying up the storylines in a way that services a primary narrative but [also] showcases many characters.”

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, while the fourth Avengers movie lands on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.