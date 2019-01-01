‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Posts Video of Perfect New Year’s Thanos Snap

Marvel fans assembled on New Year’s Eve to ring in 2019 with Avengers: Infinity War. Using some carefully-plotted time-syncs, fans were able to start watching Infinity War so that key moments of the film occurred at the stroke of midnight. And no moment was as celebrated as the scene in which Thanos uses the Infinity Gauntlet for The Snap.

So many fans hyped up their plans to have The Snap ring in New Year’s 2019 – but as you can see, one fan actually manage to capture the moment perfectly on camera!

Videos by ComicBook.com

This fan perfectly synched his viewing experience – and has the receipts to prove it! It actually looked like something of a hi-tech setup, with stopwatch timers and a whole setup to keep track of how things were going. Extra points for the camera setup to capture all of the necessary elements in clear focus: the exact time on the clock; clear sight of Infinity War playing on the TV; and even the film’s audio track, so we actually hear The Snap go down at midnight. The cherry on top is hearing the reaction from everyone in the room, when perfect sync occurs. Kind of like watching someone nail one of those half-court basketball shots!

As you can see in this breakdown of Marvel fans’ Avengers: Infinity War New Year’s plans, The Snap wasn’t the only midnight toast event that Marvel fans planned for. Other sync moments included Gamora dying and The Soul Stone being revealed, or having specific characters (Spider-Man) get vaporized by The Snap at the stroke of Midnight. There was actually a complete sync schedule released online, giving fans their pick of which big moment to start the year on.

If nothing else, this Infinity War New Year’s event planning was just the final bit of proof that Marvel’s big crossover film was THE event in entertainment during 2018. Since its release there have been so many scenes, lines, and general moments from the film that have gone on to spawn major pop-culture trends – not least of which is “The Snap” (now officially known as “The Decimation”), whose nightmarish disintegration effect has probably become the biggest viral movie effect since the Inception horns.

The stage is now set for Avengers: Endgame to try to surpass both the profits and pop-culture influence of Infinity War. If such a thing is possible.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video and Netflix. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.