‘Avengers: Infinity War’ – Jeremy Renner Responds to Russo Brothers Plea for No Spoilers

Thanos may be demanding silence when it comes to Avengers: Infinity War spoilers, but on star of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film is making it clear that spoilers won’t come from him because he doesn’t have any.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo shared a photo on social media today revealing a statement explaining that the film won’t be screened early and asks for those who see parts of the film to keep spoilers and secrets to themselves. Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner responded to the request for silence by explaining that he can’t say anything simply because he doesn’t know anything.

Renner’s claim of knowing “nothing” is in keeping with the tight secrecy that has surrounded Avengers: Infinity War and its follow-up the untitled Avengers 4. Various members of the film’s massive cast have said that they never saw full versions of the script. In the case of Tom Holland — who plays Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the film — Holland told fans at ACE Comic Con in Phoenix earlier this year that he didn’t even know who he was fighting while shooting some scenes for the film. It’s entirely possible that Renner knows nothing by design.

However, Renner’s claim of ignorance about the film also could be a humorous play on the fact that his character, Hawkeye, has been notably absent from promotional materials and trailers for the film. A touchy spot with fans who have created their own posters focusing on the missing Avenger and even gone so far as to briefly transform the Marvel Studios subreddit to focus on Hawkeye. Renner’s Twitter post could be a lighthearted nod at those who are convinced that Hawkeye simply doesn’t appear in the film — after all, if Hawkeye isn’t part of Avengers: Infinity War, Renner as an actor may very well know nothing that he can spoil.

Despite the lack of Hawkeye in promotional material for the film and Renner’s social media post, the Russo Brothers have maintained that Hawkeye is still a part of Infinity War. Speaking to press on the set of the film, Anthony and Joe Russo explained that Hawkeye has his own, solo journey in the film.

“Hawkeye coming out of Civil War is in the same position that the Cap and Falcon are in at the end of that movie,” Joe Russo said. “And Ant-Man. And coming into this movie, the characters who are on Cap’s side coming out of Civil War, some made certain decisions and others made other decisions that led to different paths and them dealing with oversight in this movie in a different way. So, Hawkeye’s on his own journey in this movie.”

“Yeah, he has a unique reaction to the Civil War situation that puts him in a special spot in this film,” Anthony Russo added.

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27th. Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.