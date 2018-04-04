‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Issue Letter to Fans on Spoilers

Thanos is demanding silence from those about the see portions of Avengers: Infinity War.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo shared a photo on social media that shows a statement making it clear that the film will not be screened early in its entirety and asks for those who attend opportunities to see portions of the film or even those who won’t see it until it is officially released to keep spoilers to themselves.

The statement reads:

“To the greatest fans in the world.

We’re about to embark on the Avengers: Infinity War press tour. We will be visiting fans all over the world screening only a limited amount of selected footage from the film in order to avoid spoiling the story for future viewers.

We will not screen the film in its entirety until the Los Angeles premiere shortly before the film’s global release. Everyone involved with the film has worked incredibly hard for the past two years maintaining the highest level of secrecy., Only a handful of people know the film’s true plot.

We’re asking that when you see Infinity War, in the coming months, that you maintain the same level of secrecy so that all fans can have an equal experience when they watch it for the first time. Don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you.

Good luck and happy viewing.

The Russo Brothers

#ThanosDemandsYour Silence”

Don’t make Thanos angry by spoiling Avengers: Infinity War. The Mad Titan is the Darth Vader of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to Anthony Russo.

“If you took Darth Vader, and you multiplied him times ten … Our job with Thanos is to make him the preeminent villain in the Marvel universe.” Russo explained. “That is his role in the comics, that’s his role in these movies, and in order to be a preeminent villain, you have to do some pretty bad things.”

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27th. Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.