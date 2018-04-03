Girlfriend Choosing ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Over Senior Prom Text Goes Viral

Avengers: Infinity War is set to officially debut this month, and it looks like some Marvel fans are taking its release date very seriously.

Reddit user avery7840 recently shared a text exchange with their girlfriend, which you can check out below. Through the texts, the girlfriend suggests that the two of them skip going to senior prom, and go to see Infinity War on opening night instead.

Over the past day, plenty of Marvel fans have taken a liking to this plan, arguing that the premiere of Infinity War is just as much of a once-in-a-lifetime event as senior prom. And considering just how much of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been building towards Infinity War, that doesn’t feel too far off.

“This is about the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” Infinity War screenwriter Stephen McFeely said during a set visit last year. “This is about everyone getting together, or trying their hardest to get together, to fight a guy named Thanos. We’ve been teasing Thanos for many movies in 30 second clips, so hopefully all the lead up will allow us to really go to town with him and make him a villain that requires this epic level of storytelling. That is the word I would use most often. It’s ridiculously big.”

“If you were to think of the Marvel universe over the last ten years as a book, this is the ending of the book,” co-director Joe Russo echoed, when explaining the arc of Infinity War and Avengers 4. “And then there may be new books written, but this is certainly the ending of this book.”

“I think as story tellers, what it means for us is that while you’re always looking for a cataclysmic event in a film, to change a character, to challenge a character, and to sort of explore who that character is, and test who that character is, I think it gave all of us in this film an opportunity to figure out, well what were those ultimate tests for these characters?” co-director Anthony Russo added. “To sort of go one step further even than how you would normally test a character in one of these films because we have the freedom to sort of think of it, in many cases, as sort of a final test.”

Would you skip your senior prom for Avengers: Infinity War? Let us know in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27th.