10 Villains Marvel Comics Nailed From the Beginning

Marvel Comics has amazing heroes, but their villains are just as iconic. The House of Ideas was able to redefine what a superhero could be and that also went for the villains. Starting in the Silver Age, the publisher started creating villains who would become icons, their stories building them into something special. Making a villain work can be rather difficult, but Marvel has shown that they have the right formula to make all kinds of villains into superstar. Not every villain started out amazing, having to grow over the years into the stars they are today. However, there were some villains who were the best of the best immediately, becoming instant legends.

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These villains may have gotten better over the years, but they had the kind of perfect start that every creator hopes their characters will have. They are the cream of the villainous crop and have been from the beginning. Marvel nailed these ten villains right away, creating villains that would influence comics for decades.

10) Cassandra Nova

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New X-Men is a legendary title and it kicked off by introducing one of the coolest X-villains ever. Cassandra Nova was a mumudrai, an evil double of Charles Xavier who tried to kill him in the womb. He struck back, seemingly killing her, but the afterbirth was able to rebuild her body, becoming one of the most powerful mutants ever. Nova was perfect in “E Is for Extinction”; she was as evil as they come, with a certain attitude that made every page she was on amazing and the kind of power that allowed her to smack around the X-Men. Her first story was a blockbuster, and fans wanted more of her from the moment New X-Men #117 set up the next phase of her stories.

9) Venom

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Venom has become a superhero, but there was a time when he was the most Spider-Man villain of them all. Eddie Brock lost his job because of Peter Parker and the black alien symbiote had been rejected by the hero; the two of them combined to become the ultimate villain for the Wall-Crawler. Todd McFarlane’s art sold Venom as this massive, dangerous monster and he felt like the ultimate danger to the web-slinger. There are few villains who are as big as he was right away, and it wouldn’t be long before he was popular enough to helm his own miniseries, presaging his future as a hero.

8) Galactus

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Galactus is the most popular Marvel cosmic being and his introduction in Fantastic Four #48-50, titled “The Galactus Trilogy”, is one of the greatest moments in Marvel history. Stan Lee and Jack Kirby were on fire with this one, introducing this inscrutable godlike being. In a lot of ways, Galactus was almost a Lovecraftian cosmic horror character in Silver Age Marvel. Readers were instantly enthralled by the villain and he would go on to become one of the early standard bearers of cosmic Marvel. Lee and Kirby always cooked together and Galactus is a perfect example of the kind of villains they could create.

7) Thanos

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Thanos has become a Marvel legend and that started right from the beginning. The villain is mostly known for his big cosmic stories and his first story in Iron Man #55 set the standard for the character. A big part of this is creator Jim Starlin. Starlin had a very particular vision for the Mad Titan, and he enacted it right away. The villain wasn’t the world-ender he’d become, but all of the groundwork was there: he was powerful, he was interesting, he looked the part. Soon, Thanos would start battling against Captain Marvel I and Adam Warlock, but he was amazing right away.

6) Apocalypse

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Apocalypse has become the Thanos of the X-Men villains, and fans knew that he would be a big deal right when he was introduced. En Sabah Nur first appeared in X-Factor #5 and was meant to be the big bad for the book, coming out of the shadows to begin his final war against the weak. The character was perfect from the beginning; he had an amazing look and felt like the kind of all-powerful enemy that could destroy any hero team he’s up against. Once the Horsemen of Apocalypse were introduced, the character finally showed just how awesome he could be and he’s gone on to become one of the X-Men’s most iconic villains thanks to his fantastic early years.

5) Mister Sinister

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Mister Sinister has become Marvel’s favorite X-villain (seriously, how many major stories has he been a part of since 2019?), his early years setting him up perfectly. Much like Apocalypse, he was first introduced as a shadowy manipulator, secretly sending the Marauders to do his bidding. Once he stepped out of the shadows, fans were treated to a villain with an amazing costume and a personality that fit perfectly into late ’80s Uncanny X-Men. His pursuit of Madelyne Pryor in the build-up to Inferno made him a favorite of fans and he’s since gotten even better in the 21st century. While fans expecting the more campy modern version are going to be disappointed, his early appearances do a fantastic job of selling him as one of the most dangerous villains ever.

4) Sabretooth

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Sabretooth is Wolverine’s greatest villain and he was awesome right from the beginning. He was first introduced as a mutant mercenary, battling against low-level heroes like Iron Fist. He was a rather simple type of villain – an animalistic killer with a dark sense of humor – but he would truly reach his potential in “Mutant Massacre”, where readers got to see the kind of brutality he brought to the table and his first ever fight with the ol’Canucklehead. Early Sabretooth was the dangerous berserker we all know and love, an amazing villain who would keep getting better and better as the years went on.

3) Green Goblin

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Norman Osborn has been Spider-Man’s greatest villain for years now. As the Green Goblin, Osborn has done more damage to the Wall-Crawler than any other villain out there, killing Gwen Stacy, masterminding the Clone Saga, and basically being the perfect opposite of Peter Parker. While he definitely wasn’t the deep character he is now – anyone expecting depth out of a Stan Lee villain is usually going to be disappointed – his maniacal glee and toothy smile made him the perfect face of evil. Norman would get better and better, but there was something about him right from the beginning.

2) Magneto

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Magneto is a character who has transcended villainy, thanks to writer Chris Claremont adding a heaping helping of complexity to the villain. However, he wasn’t always the Holocaust survivor trying to make sure what happened to his family in World War II never happened to his people. Early Magneto was what I like to call a Stan Lee special – an over the top evil villain known for hyperbole and speaking in the third person – and not the complex character he is today, but there was still a certain magnetic quality (ha ha) to the villain that made him a favorite of readers. Those early opinions aren’t as amazing as the later ones, but they laid the groundwork he needed to become an icon.

1) Doctor Doom

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Doctor Doom is Marvel’s greatest villain, something that started right away. Stan Lee and Jack Kirby introduced the character in issue #5 of Fantastic Four, creating a villain that would become a legend. Doom was awesome right away, the first Stan Lee special with that brilliant Kirby design. The villain was so popular and beloved right away that Lee basically made numerous versions of him for other heroes (Magneto for the X-Men, Kang for the Avengers, et cetera), but even then, there was only one Doom. Later creators would flesh him out, building on one of the most sound villainous foundations in Marvel history.

What Marvel villains do you think had perfect debuts? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!