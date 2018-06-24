Paul Bettany Read ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fake Script Three Times

Seattle is home to Ace Comic Con this weekend and with the convention comes plenty of A-list guests. In example, Avengers: Infinity War stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany joined filmmaker Kevin Smith in a panel to talk about Marvel’s biggest movie yet.

It has raked in over $2 billion worldwide and keeping the movie’s plot details under wraps before the premiere was one of Marvel’s top priorities in the months leading up to the Infinity War debut. That secrecy, of course, included giving the cast members fake scripts so they would be unable to leak any major plot details.

That includes Bettany – the actor behind the android Vision – who managed to read his fake script three times

“You know what? I’m dyslexic and I read the fake script,” Bettany explained after a fan question asked him if he remembered any plot points from the fake scripts. “They kept trying to get me to read the real one and I read the fake script three times, which altogether, is about eighteen hours of my time.”

“After eighteen hours of sitting in those trailers reading something I was never going to be making, I thankfully gave up and I can’t actually remember.”

Olsen revealed then that the cast members only receive script pages they were in. Although they didn’t receive all script pages, Olsen did say that the Russo Brothers informed the cast what others were doing in the movie. In this case, Olsen says the directors told her about the group that was fighting Thanos on Titan, but it didn’t really stick with her.

“They explained it but it was very confusing to me,” Olsen admitted.

Prior to the film’s premiere, the Russo Brothers elaborated on their motivations behind keeping the cast in the dark.

“They were all kept in the dark,” Russo explained. “They trust us enough that they understand their motivations on set, we can give them enough of a hint as to where they’re coming from and where they’re going. A lot of it is relationship-based so it’s just about behaving truthfully when they’re on camera together and the objectives of each scene are contained in the scene. There’s no reason for anyone to know the overall goal of the villain other than my brother and I.”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.

