‘Avengers: Infinity War’ – Peter Dinklage Role Confirmed

Worlds are officially colliding and, if you’re a fan of both Marvel movies and Game of Thrones, you’re in for a real treat. After various rumors and grumblings things have been made official: Peter Dinklage has a role in Avengers: Infinity War.

Over a year ago, in January 2017, it was reported that the Emmy-winning Game of Thrones star had joined the epic Marvel team up film. No details about his role were revealed, and neither Dinklage nor Marvel confirmed the casting rumors.

However, that all changed this morning with the release of the official Infinity War poster.

At the bottom of the poster, which you can see in full here, the fine-print credits were filled with the horde of cast members that will be featured in the movie. In addition to all of the names that people were expecting, Peter Dinklage was sitting right there in the middle, confirming that he has some kind of role in the movie. You can see the name listing in the section of the poster shown below.

Unfortunately, this doesn’t exactly offer any details as to who the popular actor is playing in the film. We also don’t know if he will be featured in person or if his voice will be more of a motion capture performance.

Some have speculated that Dinklage could be portraying the Black Order, the dangerous warrior children of the Mad Titan, Thanos. Cull Obsidian, Corvus Glaive, and Ebony Maw are all male characters in the Order that Dinklage could potentially be portraying. Ebony Maw, however, is rumored to be played by Irish actor Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, so it’s unlikely that Dinklage could be portraying that character.

Still, even without the official details about the role, it’s certainly exciting to know that Dinklage will be in the film in some capacity. Hopefully his role will be unveiled as the movie gets closer.

Who do you think Peter Dinklage will be playing in Infinity War? Will he be one of the members of the Black Order? Let us know in the comments section below!

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on April 27. In the meantime, Black Panther is currently playing in theaters. Ant-Man and the Wasp will be released on July 6.

