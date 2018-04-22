Chris Pratt Thinks ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Viewers Will Get the Middle Finger

It’s safe to say that fans are overwhelmed with curiosity about what to expect in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War. But according to one of the film’s cast members, fans might walk away from Infinity War feeling like they were given an obscene gesture.

No, not in the way you might be thinking.

In a recent interview with FOX 5 DC, Chris Pratt was asked about one particular moment involving his character, Peter Quill/Star-Lord, in the Infinity War promotional material. As the interviewer argued, it looked like Star-Lord was attempting to give the middle finger, a callback to his memorable moment of doing so in the first Guardians of the Galaxy. While Pratt couldn’t dive into specific details, he hinted that fans might see him flipping the bird in the film’s final cut.

“Maybe it’s because, you know, trailers fall under a different rating system than a movie.” Pratt explained. “I might be able to do one thing in a movie that I wouldn’t be able to do in a trailer for a movie. I haven’t seen the outcome, but spoiler alert, I think you’re going to get the middle finger.”

It certainly doesn’t seem out of the question for Infinity War to show Star-Lord flipping someone off, although there doesn’t appear to be any obvious hints of it in the film’s official PG-13 rating, aside from possibly “some crude references”. By contrast, Black Panther included one moment of Shuri (Letitia Wright) doing the same, which was categorized as a “brief rude gesture”.

But it sounds like Infinity War will be infused with a bit of that Guardians energy, judging by comments made by the film’s cast.

“[The Russo brothers] kind of just let us do our thing.” Dave Bautista, who will reprise his role as Guardians member Drax, explained last year. “They gave us free reign to be the Guardians that we know and love and also gave us the luxury of having James Gunn write for us a little bit. But I was just amazed at how supportive they were at letting us just be our characters. They were like, ‘Just go for it.’ We’re really big on improving stuff, the Guardians are, and we started doing it business as usual and they just really go behind it….That’s something I honestly just wasn’t expecting, for someone to be so giving and just let us be ourselves.”

Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27th.