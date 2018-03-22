‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Director On Possibility Of Including Marvel Netflix Characters

While Marvel’s cinematic universe continues to thrive, fans are wondering if it will ever officially cross over with the company’s successful Netflix universe.

Fans have been asking that for some time now, and while there are light movie references in the television shows, it isn’t the same when it comes to the movies. According to Infinity War co-director Joe Russo, it isn’t really a priority at the moment either, though it is always at the back of their minds.

“We’ve all considered,” Russo told Premiere.fr. “But the trick is that we already have at least sixty characters with whom we must tell a story! And it’s hard enough to communicate with Taika Waititi, Ryan Coogler, Scott Derrickson, Peyton Reed and James Gunn at the same time, not to add all the showrunners and TV crews to this. The latter is also led by totally different people. So it’s practically impossible. Our job is to focus on the Marvel film world and offer a satisfying climax.”

The one area they’ve crossed o er the most is in Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, as Coulson was originally introduced in the movies before making his way to TV. Since then events there have tied into the MCU and an MCU star even appears now and again, but overall the two are still separate.

For his part, Daredevil actor Charlie Cox thinks the character would fit in with the Avengers just fine.

“Some people have said that they wonder about, based on the tone the show, how Matt would fit in with the Avengers,” Cox told ComicBook.com. Well, the actor has some comic book knowledge to drop on you, doubters. “I was reading Civil War the other day, and Matt Murdock… is kind of an ass. He’s in the back, standing around grumpy a lot of the time, and every now and again, he just says ‘Well, we’re not doing that’ or something to that effect, and I’m like, ‘That’s the character, we’re fine.’ So tonally, with Matt I think we’re right on point and he’d be a perfect fit in the larger MCU.”

On the Netflix side of things, Jessica Jones season 2 is currently available on the platform, while Luke Cage season 2 kicks off on June 22. Punisher season 2 and Daredevil season 3 are also expected later this year.

As for the MCU, Fans can still enjoy Black Panther, which is in theaters now. Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27, and Ant-Man and The Wasp soars into theaters on July 6. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, followed by Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019.