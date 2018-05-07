‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Post-Credits Scene Was Meant to Create More Pain

To call Avengers: Infinity War “affecting” would definitely be an understatement. Fans are reacting to Marvel Studio’s epic crossover event film like they have actual PTSD, in some cases. Well, getting that sort of reaction out of fans was exactly what directors the Russo Bros intended, and they wanted to twist that knife all the way, from the ominous opening audio to the final post-credits scene.

Warning: Major Avengers: Infinity War Spoilers follow!

Speaking during a Q&A at Iowa City High School, Infinity War director Joe Russo revealed that the Avengers: Infinity War post-credits scene wasn’t just a tease of things to come — it was indeed meant to cause even more fan angst.

Avengers: Infinity War‘s post-credits scene saw Nick Fury and Maria Hill live out the final moments of Thanos’ quest for the Infinity Gauntlet, before witnessing half the people around them vanish into dust. Both Hill and Fury die as well, but before Fury goes, he pulls out a device and sends a message, and the image on the screen showed off the logo of none other than Captain Marvel.

When asked directly why The Russo’s included the Captain Marvel tease in a scene with Fury’s horrific end, Joe Russo told the crowd at Iowa City High:

“Because we wanted you to be in pain until the very end — if we gave you a credit scene right after the end — frankly we considered not putting any credit scene.”

The Russo’s often have levity in their words, but this is a somewhat serious answer, as far as we can judge. Infinity War was, as stated, meant to be a traumatic experience, drawing comparison to Star Wars’ big Empire Strikes Back, with good reason. After so many chapters of the MCU where the good guys won the day, this film leaves fans sitting on a cliffhanger of darkness and loss they’ll have to contend with until Avengers 4 comes around.

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel movie will fill in the backstory of how Carol Danvers went from Air Force pilot to cosmic hero – and what has kept her hidden in the MCU since the ’90s. The film will also hopefully reveal what Captain Marvel brings to the table, which can help the original Avengers finally defeat Thanos in Avengers 4.

