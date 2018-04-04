‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Poster Mistake Gives Bucky His Real Arm Back

Marvel fans are scrutinizing every piece of new Avengers: Infinity War promo art that’s released – which is why it’s so surprising that the Marvel Studios marketing department has let so many big continuity mistakes slip through! For example:

This image on the Chinese Avengers: Infinity War poster was spotted by eagle-eyed fans on Reddit, who noticed one big error in the image: Bucky’s new bionic arm isn’t quite “finished” in its presentation, here. From the image, it’s clear that actor Sebastian Stan was given a sleeve and glove to wear, which are supposed to look like the new Wakandan bionic arm fashioned for him by Shuri. The actual bionic arm in the movie will be completed with CGI effects, but Marvel clearly went with something more practical for this photo shoot. But then, there’s practical, and then there’s just plain sloppy. Stan’s real arm can clearly be seen between a breach in the glove and sleeve, ruining the illusion entirely.

As stated, this isn’t the only error that we’ve seen in official Infinity War one-sheets. This first Infinity War poster also put Thor’s new eye-scar on the wrong eye, which led to fans calling out that glaring error. In fact, these Infinity War poster flubs roll back up into the larger history of Marvel Studios one-sheets being the weak link of the marketing department. It’s become a meme-worthy trend to mock the overused stacked character design, to the sloppy photoshop work used to make the image collages. For a studio that is rakingin a billion dollars on solo character films (Black Panther), you’d think there would be some more time and care invested in creating the posters for this milestone MCU crossover event.

Of course, timing could be a factor. The tricky thing about these MCU movie posters is that they’re scrutinized as closely as anything else that’s released. Fans can derive quite a few story points and character insights form the costumes or looks they see in a poster, with Bucky’s new Wakandan arm being a prime example of that. To that end, Marvel Studios may keep things under wraps until these details can be revealed in trailer or TV spot footage, leaving the poster artists with tight boundaries on how/when they can assemble actors and costumes for these one-sheet photo shoots.

Even with glaring errors, these posters will nonetheless be hung on millions of Marvel fans’ walls, and ironically, the mistakes could become the type of insider trivia that makes these posters part of the larger MCU mythos.

