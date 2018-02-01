Avengers Meet Guardians of the Galaxy in New ‘Infinity War’ Fan Poster

Marvel fans aren’t the patient type when it comes to getting looks at the movies they’re excited for, and fan anticipation (and frustration) has never been higher than the excitement for Avengers: Infinity War. Given the lack of official promotional materials from Marvel, it’s no surprise that fans are taking it upon themselves to create the sort tribute are like what you see below:

This poster is the most adapt yet at taking the Infinity War footage we’ve seen, and putting it together into a proper one-sheet design. The best part about it is that this actually looks like the sort of one-sheet Marvel releases, with it’s stacked photoshop design. There’s even a geographic theme to the design, as the characters in the poster are separated according to their cosmic and/or terrestrial rumored story arcs in the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, this is actually a mixed bad in terms of actual Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity. While this poster uses images of events from Avengers: Infinity War, it also includes characters like Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and Evangeline Lily’s Wasp, who are only going to appear in Avengers 4.

…But why nitpick? This poster only makes us more hyped for the next two Avengers movies, and it’s not like we’re drowning in official promos from Marvel itself.

Synopsis: “As the Avengers and their allies have continued to protect the world from threats too large for any one hero to handle, a new danger has emerged from the cosmic shadows: Thanos. A despot of intergalactic infamy, his goal is to collect all six Infinity Stones, artifacts of unimaginable power, and use them to inflict his twisted will on all of reality. Everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment – the fate of Earth and existence itself has never been more uncertain.”

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16th. It’s followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.