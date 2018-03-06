‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Poster Assembles the Marvel Heroes in the Infinity Gauntlet

Avengers: Infinity War is hitting theaters at the end of next month and, much to the dismay of fans, the movie is still without an official poster. Fortunately, there are some brilliant artists out there keeping everybody happy with their takes on the poster until the real one arrives.

Graphic designer Dettrick Maddox is the latest artist to take on the Infinity War poster, inserting the many heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the frame of Thanos’ dreaded Infinity Gauntlet.

Honestly, after seeing this original design, it would be safe to assume fans would be okay if this were the final version.

The poster, which you can see below, has a black background, with the golden Infinity Gauntlet shining in the middle. The gauntlet is filled with all six of the powerful Infinity Stones that Thanos needs to take on the powers of the universe. In the first trailer for the film, Thanos has only managed to find two of the six stones, and he’s still a formidable force for the Avengers.

What makes this poster interesting is the make-up of the gauntlet itself. All of the major characters of the MCU are hidden within the weapon. At first glance, it’s easy to see the more recognizable characters in the franchise, like Spider-Man, Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America, and Black Panther. However, as you look closer, you’ll notice characters like Shuri, Groot, Nebula, and numerous others. The Avengers: Infinity War title runs up the left side of the gauntlet.

The final detail of the poster utilizes the infamous Thanos quote from the Infinity War trailer. “Dread it. Run from it. Destiny still arrives.”

Despite the lack of posters and trailers, Avengers: Infinity War has still taken over the headlines recently. While the movie was originally supposed to hit theaters in the U.S. on May 4, Disney announced last week that the movie’s release would be moved up one week. Now, Infinity War will drop in theaters around the world at the same time, on April 27.

Are you ready for Avengers: Infinity War? What do you think of this fan poster? Let us know in the comments below!