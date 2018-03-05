New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Promo Art Highlights the Villains

Avengers: Infinity War has been keeping its plot details extremely close to the vest, to the point that we know little about the film’s villain, Thanos, and his army of henchmen. Today brings some new Avengers 3 promo art, and it is all about Thanos, his lieutenants The Black Order, and their alien foot soldiers, The Outriders:

As you can see, the artwork gives us a better look at what a semi-armored Thanos looks like, but is careful to keep the Infinity Gauntlet on his left hand obscured enough to avoid speculation about what stones he has maintained.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More interesting though, is the artwork’s depiction of Thanos’ Black Order, which is made up of the following evil memebers:

Proxima Midnight (lower middle) – Thanos’ most fiercesome warrior, who carries a spear containing blades forged from a star, which can lock onto any target and pierece through any substance. Details of Infinity War point to her attacking Vision in Europe, and tracking him to his hiding place in Wakanda.

Corvus Glave (center right) – he leader of Thanos’ armies, General Corvus Glave is a fearless extension of his masters imperial might, responsible for bending entire galaxies and kingdoms to Thanos’ will. When holding his bladed pike weapon (able to cut through anything), Glave is unkillable.

Ebony Maw (top left) – a genius strategist and manipulator, Ebony Maw is perhaps the most mysterious and dangerous member of the Black Order, precisely because no one can determine the exact nature and scope of his power. In Marvel’s Infinity comic event, it was Maw who brainwashed certain heroes into doing his bidding, and helped Thanos achieve his secret quest on Earth.

Cull Obsidian (lower right) – called “Black Dwarf” in the comics, this brute is like a horned evil Hulk, who carries a massive Thor’s hammer-type hammer.

Outriders (lower left) – these multi-armed beasts are created to be elite assassins, able to use strength, invisibility, agility and psychic powers to infiltrate enemy strongholds to either gather intel or eliminate targets. In Infinity War, the seem to lean more towards being the mindless henchmen that the Avengers beat up in big battle scenes.

The release of this promo art is curious, as we’ve been hearing whispers that a new Avengers: Infinity War trailer is dropping soon. Marvel Studios likely wouldn’t be revealing official imagery of The Black Order, if the characters weren’t about to appear in some impending trailer footage.

Since this is our best look at Black Order and Outriders right now – what do you think? Does it look like a good adaptation of the characters? Let us know in the comments.

*******

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.