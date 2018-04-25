Fans Can’t Get Over Vin Diesel’s Groot Cosplay at the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Premiere

When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, actors have to be dedicated if they want to bring their roles to life. Robert Downey Jr. is famous for how hard he has embraced Iron Man, but it looks like the star has some competition on the horizon. After all, Vin Diesel didn’t come to play when he was cast as Groot, and the actor just reminded everyone of that at the Avengers: Infinity War world premiere.

No, seriously — did you catch what Diesel was wearing? He took casual cosplay to a whole new level with his red carpet look.

As you can see below, Diesel hit the red carpet event in an outfit that can only be described as over-the-top. The action all-star walked around the premiere wearing a white suit that had branches sticking out from it. From its shoulder to pockets, the smooth suit was lined with enough sticks to make Groot jealous, and Diesel said he wore the outfit to honor his lovable character.

As you might have guessed, the Internet is having the time of its life watching Diesel parade around in his suit. With the red carpet event being streamed live, fans from all around the world got to witness the star’s unabashed look in realtime, and the reactions below speak to how much the Marvel fandom is loving Diesel’s fashion sense right now.

Does this fashion statement surprise you? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel’s biggest film to date, is set to hit theaters on April 27, one week earlier than its original premiere date on May 4. Marvel will follow the film up with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, and Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019. The sequel to Avengers: Infinity War is still without a title, and it will arrive next year on May 3.

“the groot is coming out of me” vin diesel is actually so proud of being groot how precious #InfinityWar — marce? (@valkyrieswanda) April 24, 2018

Vin Diesel is so into his character that Groot is growing out of his jacket. Next level. #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/S5yTAMMOJY — New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) April 24, 2018

VIN DIESEL WORE A JACKET WITH LITERAL BRANCHES COMING OUT OF IT NSKDJD WE LOVE ONE (1) GROOT #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/p2qhhyljhc — ً (@djanaprince) April 24, 2018

Vin Diesel aka Groot with a branch growing jacket. #InfinityWarPremiere pic.twitter.com/F1euT9n7Ue — Abinesh (@curdriceboi) April 24, 2018

Vin Diesel having a Groot jacket is the greatest thing ever. #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/QE4KIpobLS — Austin (@AustinLatest) April 24, 2018

vin diesel showed up to the premiere ZOOTED and dressed like groot…..is he confirming the “thanos will turn groot into a backwood” theory — ezra miller’s whore (@lipgIosse) April 24, 2018

I’d like to take the time to recognize not only the love of my life who doesn’t even know it, but also Vin Diesel for really representing his character with that bomb Groot jacket https://t.co/yVr3Tm5Krj — Kate (@kateofthecats) April 24, 2018

I’m not even going to watch the interviews until after I see the movie, but oml @vindiesel has a groot jacket. He lives his life a quarter mile at a time and he rocks a jacket with sticks coming out of it. This man is fantastic. pic.twitter.com/s7xJQ3OZeK — alicia (@alicia_ross18) April 24, 2018

