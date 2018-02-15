New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Promo Art Puts Captain America Front And Center

Avengers: Infinity War is not very far away, and a new piece of art has surfaced from the film’s promotional campaign.

The new piece of art features Captain America front and center, as the Avengers logo sits at the base. Captain America is flanked by Iron Man and Spider-Man, with Thor and Black Widow behind them. An area towards the top features the Guardians crew, with Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot all showing up for duty.

The symbol seems to be in the shape of Tony Stark’s Arc Reactor, but it isn’t known what this new piece of promotional art will be featured on. It’s a pretty universal design, so it could easily show up on a shirt, mug, jacket, backpack, or a hundred other things.

You can check out the art in the image above.

That promo image features Captain America’s new beard, a look that fans have responded to quite positively. Cap’s look has actually changed in just about every film, and actor Chris Evans enjoys the variety.

“Yeah yeah, I had a beard, they gave me the beard! I was so happy about that,” Evans said. “You know I think there’s a real, it’s always tricky because I know there’s a lot of purists who kind of want Cap to look a certain way you know, even the colors in the suits you know.”

Granted, he’s not a fan of every suit, but he is a fan of always trying something new.

“So to try and discuss whether or not we let the look deviate from the origin went through a few discussions, but it was really nice that they let that happen, and it lends itself to the arc and to what he’s going through,” Evans said.

Evans will reprise his role in Infinity War, which will be his sixth starring role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. After that, he’ll be back for Avengers 4, though his status (as well as the other heroes) is somewhat up in the air after that film comes to a close.

Marvel’s latest production is Black Panther, which is in theaters now. Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on May 4.