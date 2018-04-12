‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Gets an Official Rating

With just over two weeks until it hits theaters, Avengers: Infinity War has been given an official rating by the MPAA.

Of course, it should come as no surprise that the film was given a PG-13 rating, considering every movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has earned that same designation.

According to the rating, Infinity War received the PG-13 tag for “Intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action throughout, language and some crude references.”

All of that seems pretty standard for most MCU movies. The war itself will bring the action and violence, the Guardians of the Galaxy will probably bring the crude references, and anyone but Captain America will throw in the language.

The PG-13 rating has been a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its inception in 2008. Despite the recent push for harder, R-rated superhero movies (made popular by Deadpool and Logan), the MCU has stuck to its fun and adventurous tone. From Iron Man to Black Panther, every Marvel Studios movie has been given the same rating.

This popular tone and accessible rating definitely helps these films at the box office, and Infinity War is no exception. In fact, Marvel’s latest is on pace to become one of the biggest films of all time.

Fandango announced earlier today that Avengers: Infinity War is outpacing every other Marvel movie in presales. The film is nearly doubling the sales of hit blockbuster Black Panther, and selling more tickets than the previous seven Marvel movies combined.

“Infinity War has built up such unprecedented anticipation that it’s pacing to break records, the likes of which we have never seen before for a superhero movie,” says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “Moviegoers are rushing to guarantee their seats in advance for what is sure to be one of the most talked-about movies of the decade.”

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on April 27, one week earlier than its original release date of May 4. Marvel is set to follow up that blockbuster with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the currently untitled Avengers: Infinity War sequel on May 3, 2019.