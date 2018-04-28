‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Cast Reveal How They Would Catch Someone Up Who’s Been In A Coma

Over the last 10 years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has churned out films at an astounding pace, with Avengers: Infinity War being the 19th entry into the franchise. Were you to be out of the loop of the films or, say, in a coma, it’s easy to get overwhelmed. Luckily, the film’s cast offered some insight on how to get someone caught up on what they’ve missed.

“First, I would probably have to find out the details of what caught them in a coma and maybe let them know if they lost anyone in the accident,” Chris Pratt revealed on Conan. “What’s their personal life, who’s their wife with now, and break that information.”

While Pratt wanted to inform the person of everything going on in their entire life since the incident, Chris Hemsworth was more interested in the longer term effects of the coma on their memory.

“What about short-term memory loss?” the actor joked. “Because that would dictate how quickly we have to tell them.”

After being told that their memory would only remember the last 45 seconds, Hemsworth got straight to the point, confirming, “Just watch the Thor movies, I’d say.”

Given that most patients who emerge from a coma don’t just get in the car and drive home, Pratt elaborated that someone might actually have time to watch the entire MCU before getting discharged.

“There are 18 movies…moving forward, you have to assume that if the person just wakes up out of the coma, there’s still gonna be some time in the hospital for testing,” Pratt pointed out. “I think you’re gonna say, ‘Listen, you’re gonna spend at least 40 hours here, the entire world has invested at least 40 hours over the course of the last 10 years to get caught up on these, the interlocking, interwoven storylines of all these great Marvel characters, you get to do it from the comfort of your hospital bed and, boom, you start with Downey and Favreau’s first Iron Man and you work all the way through the so-so movies, then you get into Guardians of the Galaxy.’”

Pratt’s co-stars on the panel then began mocking Pratt about the enthusiasm he showed for his own movies while disregarding much of the rest of the franchise.

Once you’re caught up on the MCU, you can check out Avengers: Infinity War in theaters now.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the fourth Avengers on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.

[H/T YouTube, Team Coco]