‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Spoiler-Free Reviews Roundup

Avengers: Infinity War is about to hit theaters, and needless to say, Marvel fan mania is at an all-time high. Fans have been militant in their collective desire to avoid Infinity War spoilers – and Marvel Studios has followed suit, launching an entire anti-spoiler campaign, stamped with the “#ThanosDemandsYourSilence” official hashtag.

As such, a lot of Marvel fans curious about the quality of Avengers: Infinity War have been scared away from reading reviews of the film, for fear of spoilers. Since we here at Comicbook.com have already seen the film, we had no problem combing through the pile of reviews already up on Rotten Tomatoes to compile a “safe space” of Avengers: Infinity War reviews that fans can peruse.

Read on below for samples of the 100% Spoiler-Free Avengers: Infinity War reviews:

Comicbook.Com

From our own Brandon Davis’ official review:

“Avengers: Infinity War upends the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as promised. It’s a spectacle unlike any movie before it, offering a ferocious narrative which fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will love but the average or young moviegoer might have a bit of trouble with. It is dark, it is fun, and it is bigger than anyone could have imagined. It substitutes some of the focus seen in previous Marvel films with wider-ranging narrative to create a sprawling, jaw-dropping, utterly relentless epic.”

Movie Web

Julian Roman has something of a mixed reaction to the film, claiming he needs to see Avengers 4 to get his thoughts in proper order:

“Avengers: Infinity War hits like a machine gun with an extended clip. It is an unrelenting onslaught of destruction; sprinkled with just enough humor to keep the melancholy at bay. Characters we’ve grown to love face their destiny from a merciless foe. Infinity War is so gargantuan in scope, it almost becomes too much to digest. The smaller moments that have made the Marvel Cinematic Universe so enjoyable, are lost in the spectacle.”

Nerdist

Drew McWeeney makes the comparison that you’ll be hearing for the next year:

“First and foremost, this is the Empire Strikes Back of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If you treat everything they’ve made so far as one giant franchise, then this is the chapter where everything lands on our heroes with both feet. Everything has built to this, and they somehow make it still feel like a story, not a whole bunch of fan service thrown in front of a camera. That was not a foregone conclusion, and one of the things I’m curious about is how hardcore longtime comic book fans are going to react to the film versus people whose love of these characters comes primarily from the films.”

Screen Rant

Molly Freeman saw a lot spectacle but not much substance in Infinity War:

“For the most part, the Russo brothers and Marvel Studios delivered on their promise to bring the disparate corners of film franchise together for a battle against Thanos, all while staying true to the characters who made the MCU so popular… the movie doesn’t exceed expectations even though it does meet those expectations… we get a solidly entertaining event film that still may leave viewers wanting more, even if they’re unsure what more the writers and directors could have done. Thankfully, Marvel Studios, the Russos, and Markus and McFeely will be back next year with Avengers 4 to bring the first three phases of the MCU truly to completion.”

Slash Film

Josh Spiegel has some criticisms of Infinity War‘s status as a one half of a larger story:

“Infinity War, by design, feels like one half of a completed puzzle, with the other pieces strewn about waiting to be put together. Maybe once it’s whole, the puzzle will be wholly satisfying. For now, Infinity War suggests that Marvel is able to wrangle together a massive, charming cast, but not quite create a story that deserves their presence.”

USA Today

Brian Truitt acknowledges the issues, but still says the film delivers:

“It’s kind of a miracle but every personality in this super-smorgasbord gets at least one meaningful character moment — nobody gets left behind in the storytelling. Downey and Cumberbatch are great playing off each other as quippy egotists, Hemsworth and Evans are just a blast to watch as original Avengers, and the Guardians especially are essential to the core narrative. The Russos do a monumental job of juggling everything, but at two hours and 40 minutes, there’s just a lot to process. (Also, if you’ve never seen a Marvel film, maybe don’t start with this one.)”

Cinemablend

Eric Eisenberg says the decade of MCU storytelling was totally worth it:

“The Avengers: Infinity War, and it’s every bit the epic that it needs to be. It’s a heart-stopping experience built on huge stakes, fantastic character interactions, pulse-pounding battles, and devastating surprises, but most importantly it marks the arrival of one of the most terrifying and fascinating villains in modern blockbuster filmmaking. The Mad Titan is in every way the overpowering foe for which audiences have been waiting, and his quest for the Infinity Stones to achieve the abilities of a god proves stunning fodder for big screen storytelling.”

Those are the most Spoiler-Free Avengers: Infinity War reviews that are currently out there. Will you be reading them in full? Or are you trying to go intot he film as unspoiled as possible? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengersmovie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.