‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Create Ambitious New Series for Amazon

If there’s one thing we know for sure will survive Avengers 4, it’s the careers of directors Joe and Anthony Russo. The pair is developing a new show for Amazon.

Announced at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour, the Russos are developing what was described as an “ambitious concept”, but as for what the project is anyone’s guess. Amazon Studios provided no real details about the with the announcement other than to hint in a statement that will have a global scope, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“The origin mothership series will function as a fire-starter to ignite the creation of multiple original local language and local production series. All of the local series are meant to enhance the entire entertainment experience and will be available for the viewer to deep dive into an imagined layered world.”

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke reiterated that whatever the project is, it will be an international franchise.

“The Russo Brothers have impacted the pop culture barometer of creative excellence with their vision for both Avengers: Infinity War and Captain America: Civil War,” Salke said. “They brought a level of scale and execution to those films that has raised the bar for audiences everywhere and we can’t wait for them to do the same for us on this project for our Amazon Prime Customer. We are thrilled to be working with Joe and Anthony Russo and the AGBO Studios as they build this incredible, multifaced, international franchise.”

So, what is this international franchise? We honestly don’t know. What we do know is that this new project continues Amazon’s push into genre programming along with their Lord of the Rings series. That series was given big budget, multi-season deal last fall with the series expected to debut on the streaming service sometime in 2021. Amazon also had a major announcement about that project during its TCA presentation today, revealing that Star Trek 4 writers John D. Payne and Patrick McKay had signed for the series.

“The rich world that J.R.R. Tolkien created is filled with majesty and heart, wisdom and complexity,” Payne and McKay said in a joint statement. “We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Amazon to bring it to life anew. We feel like Frodo, setting out from the Shire, with a great responsibility in our care — it is the beginning of the adventure of a lifetime.”

