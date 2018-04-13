‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Say Hawkeye’s Story Is A Long Play In The Film

Finding a way to highlight each and every hero featured in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War is a difficult task, yet almost every character has found a way to appear in promotional materials, with fans noticing that Hawkeye is the one exception. The character’s absence has some fans worried, though directors Anthony and Joe Russo say there’s a justified explanation for why Jeremy Renner‘s character is nowhere to be seen.

“We keep saying, ‘Patience is a virtue.’ We did not forget the twice-nominated Jeremy Renner,” Joe Russo shared with JOE.ie. “We cooked up a story for him that is a little bit of a long play. Not a short play.”

Anthony echoed those statements, confirming, “All will be revealed.”

While Hawkeye might not have superpowers that compare with the rest of the Avengers, the most interesting element about that character is that he stands shoulder-to-shoulder with superhumans and gives it his all, making him arguably the most heroic member of the team. Additionally, the previous Avengers film revealed that, while trying to help save the world, the hero had a family to look out for.

The events of Captain America: Civil War had a huge impact on the status quo of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Hawkeye ending up in an interesting position.

“Hawkeye coming out of Civil War is in the same position that the Cap and Falcon are in at the end of that movie,” Joe Russo shared with press on the set of Avengers: Infinity War. “And Ant-Man. And coming into this movie, the characters who are on Cap’s side coming out of Civil War, some made certain decisions and others made other decisions that led to different paths and them dealing with oversight in this movie in a different way. So, Hawkeye’s on his own journey in this movie.”

It’s possible to interpret the above comments as Hawkeye being on an emotional journey, yet his absence from marketing materials could mean he’s literally on a journey that no other hero is capable of that makes him skip the massive altercation in Wakanda.

Fans will see exactly what Hawkeye has been up to when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27th.

