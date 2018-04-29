NASCAR Driver Ryan Blaney Honoring ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ With Infinity Gauntlet Gloves

In Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet allows him to harness the power of the Infinity Stones making him the most fearsome and powerful being in the entire universe. Now, NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney might be trying to harness just a little of that power with his own Infinity Gauntlet gloves.

Blaney took to Twitter yesterday to share a photo of himself in the driver’s seat wearing a pair of gloves designed to look like Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet and, yes, those gloves do have all the Infinity Stones. You can check out the post below.

Excited for my 100th cup start tomorrow. I couldn’t think of a better place than @TalladegaSuperS ! Also honoring #AvengersInfinityWar with my Infinity Gauntlet gloves..✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/70Lpw1c31F — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) April 28, 2018

“Excited for my 100th cup start tomorrow. I couldn’t think of a better place than @TalladegaSuperS! Also honoring #AvengersInfinityWar with my Infinity Gauntlet gloves,” Blaney wrote.

The gloves are pretty awesome, but not a huge surprise considering that Blaney is Marvel fan off the track as well. The driver posted a photo of himself at the red-carpet premiere for Avengers: Infinity War last week and has also posted about some of his theories for the movie. Blaney specifically had some ideas about where the Soul Stone was hidden. And, as a fan, his glove choice might not have been a simple tribute to the movie and the Mad Titan. Blaney will be racing later today and might just be hoping those gloves give him the power of a win as well though he’ll need to do more than snap his fingers to get a win.

Of course, Blaney’s post isn’t the only nod to Thanos and Infinity War that we’ve seen ahead of race day. The official NASCAR Twitter account posted a reminder about race time that featured “Talladega” done in Avengers style along with the Infinity Gauntlet holding a helmet, noting that “Destiny arrives at Dega.”

Maybe Thanos wants to bring balance to NASCAR, too?

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.

