‘Avengers: Infinity War’: New Scarlet Witch Promo Art Revealed

While Scarlet Witch hasn’t been as MIA as Hawkeye in the Avengers: Infinity War merchandise, it is still nice to see her getting the spotlight a bit more.

Thankfully there’s some new promo art featuring the popular magic user. The new image popped up on Reddit, which looks like a design destined for a t-shirt. It features a profile shot of Scarlet Witch with a full body shot of her hex powers at work next to it and the Scarlet Witch text at the bottom. Granted, we want to see much more of Scarlet in the film’s promotion, but this is at least a good start.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the new promo art below.

Scarlet Witch is played by Elizabeth Olsen, who last seen was in hiding out with Captain America’s team of ex-Avengers after the events of Captain America: Civil War. In the footage from Infinity War released thus far, it seems she has reunited with Vision, who was previously on Iron Man’s side in that superhero conflict.

Other set photos show the two embracing, and there will likely be more focus on the romance between the two, which Olsen has alluded to previously.

“In any other world I would say, ‘I don’t know,’ but because there are paparazzi photos that kind of spoil things for fans – I think it’s safe to say that we now get to explore that part of the comic book,” Olsen explained. “We get to introduce and really explore their relationship. It creates a really exciting arc for me and I’m so lucky I get to work with (Paul) Bettany all the time now.”

As for her partner in this storyline Paul Bettany, he couldn’t be more thrilled about the expanded storyline, saying “I think, for both Lizzie and I, it’s the most exciting plotline of each of us so far.”

Olsen and Bettany are both slated to return for Avengers 4, but with Marvel, you can’t ever predict if things will stay that way.

