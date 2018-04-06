New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Reaction Praises the Villains

Fans are finally starting to get their first look at Marvel Studios upcoming crossover epic, serving as the culmination of a decade of films in the cinematic universe.

But while many people are excited of seeing their favorite superheroes on the screen, don’t be surprised if the villains of Avengers: Infinity War steal the show. Irish outlet Joe.ie recently took part in one of the recent screening events, praising the film that will be an “amazing treat” for viewers.

Thanos has been prominently featured in the promotion of the film alongside mainstay heroes such as Iron Man, Captain America, and the Guardians of the Galaxy. But his allies in the Black Order have almost been kept under wraps as much as Hawkeye and Ant-Man. OK, maybe not quite as much as those two, considering some have briefly appeared in the trailers.

Marvel unveiled the first looks at Thanos‘ “children” including Ebony Maw, Proxima Midnight, Corvus Glave, and Cull Obsidian during Disney’s D23 Expo. But now they seem to be holding back on the characters to take audiences by storm when the film premieres later this month.

The social media reaction teases that these characters will look spectacular — which is somewhat surprising considering they’ll mostly be CGI-enhanced. The actors who filmed for scenes were all in motion capture gear, and sometimes those versions of characters can look iffy. For every Gollum, there’s a prequel-era Yoda.

But the brief shot of Ebony Maw torturing Doctor Strange while creepily begging his silence, all while translucent spikes stab into the Sorcerer Supreme’s face and body, certainly looked spectacular. So hopefully that adjective holds up for the entire 2-hour-plus runtime.

New promo art reveals that not much has changed about the Black Order’s designs since that initial reveal of the statues from the Disney event, and they continue to be comic accurate for the most part. Seeing them come to life on the big screen should bring a smile to the face of most Marvel Comics fans, especially those who have followed the Avengers comics in recent years.

Avengers: Infinity War is shaping up to be one of the most epic movies Marvel Studios has yet to release, and its untitled followup should be yet another entry for the record books.

It all begins later this month when Avengers: Infinity War premieres in movie theaters on April 27th.

Are you excited for Thanos’ Black Order to debut on the big screen? Let us know with in the comments section!