‘Avengers: Infinity War’ S.H. Figuarts Figures Are Available to Order

Tamashii Nations opened up pre-orders for their super premium Avengers: Infinity War S.H. Figuarts lineup in Japan last week, but today is the day to secure them if you live in the states. The current crop of figures are available to pre-order at Entertainment Earth at this very moment for $82 to $88 with free shipping. We highly suggest jumping on these early – especially Thanos, Black Panther, and Iron Spider – because these figures are going to be popular and quantities are extremely limited. You can preview the figures in the teaser video above.

Indeed, the Thanos, Black Panther, Iron Man, and Iron Spider figures are fantastic, and the Black Widow figure has the best face sculpt of Scarlett Johansson that we’ve ever seen on a figure this size. Can’t say the same for the Captain America figure though. It’s still a great figure but, at first glance, I thought it was a glimpse at what Captain America would look like if he was played by a bearded version of Ross from Friends.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Note that a Hulkbuster and Bucky figure should be added to the S.H. Figuarts lineup soon. A weirdly puffy-faced version of Doctor Strange figure is also part of this first wave, though it hasn’t been made available to pre-order at Entertainment Earth just yet (same goes for Star-Lord). Direct links for each of the available figures can be found below. Again, you’ll want to jump on these quickly.

• Avengers: Infinity War Thanos SH Figuarts Action Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Iron Spider and Tamashii Stage SH Figuarts Action Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Black Panther and Tamashii Effect Rock SH Figuarts Action Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Iron Man Mk50 and Tamashii Stage SH Figuarts Action Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Black Widow and Tamashii Effect Explosion SH Figuarts Action Figure

• Avengers: Infinity War Captain America and Tamashii Effect Explosion SH Figuarts Action Figure

On a related note, Funko has also unveiled their Avengers: Infinity War lineup and it is a MASSIVE wave.

The entire standard collection of Avengers: Infinity War Funko products are available to order right here. There are also loads of exclusives to track down. Look for a 10″ Pop! of Thanos at Target, unmasked Iron Spider at BoxLunch, Vision at Hot Topic, Groot at Toys”R”Us, Iron Man (Unmasked) at FYE, glow-in-the-dark Thor is a Asia exclusive, an alternate version of Thanos at Walmart, and Cull Obsidian at Walgreens.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.