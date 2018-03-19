‘Avengers: Infinity War’: “The Last Shawarma” Imagined in Fan Art

Next month, audiences will get to see an impressive number of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s heroes unite under one roof in Avengers: Infinity War. And thanks to an awesome piece of fan art, we have a delightful idea of what that might look like.

BossLogic recently shared a piece called “The Last Shawarma”, which provides a Marvel twist on the iconic “The Last Supper” portrait. The piece shows the confirmed cast of Infinity War (and then some) eating together at a shawarma restaurant, as a callback to the post-credits scene of the first Avengers. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

‘The Last Shawarma’ This one kinda took forever 😁 bits here and there after the trailer came out, hope you guys like it @MarvelStudios @RobertDowneyJr #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/Vmal0DfXGd — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) March 18, 2018

The piece is pretty impressive, bringing a large chunk of the MCU’s heroes together at a very, very big table. In a way, it even highlights some of the team-ups that fans can expect to see in Infinity War, with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) standing near some of the Guardians of the Galaxy. And of course, Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) is placed at the center, evoking a similar sort of Jesus imagery to what’s on the official Infinity War poster (and probably not helping those who are worried about the possibility of Tony’s death).

Scattered throughout the poster are quite a few awesome easter eggs, providing quite a lot for fans to take in. There’s a revolution-themed poster for Thor: Ragnarok fan-favorite Korg (Taika Waititi), very small appearances from Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne/Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), and even cameos from Stan Lee and Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg). Even the absence of Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) is poked at a little bit, with him being shown on one of the TV screens in the back, and an arrow hanging a note to the wall that asks the Avengers to save him a seat.

While it’s unknown if there will be an actual shawarma callback in Infinity War, this poster highlights just how massive the film’s ensemble really is. It’s gotten to a point where the film’s directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, don’t even have a concrete idea of how many characters the film is.

“It’s a lot,” Joe Russo said in a recent interview.

“We can’t keep a realistic count,” Anthony Russo added.

“We have to sit down at some point and count it,” Joe said.

Fans will get to see Marvel’s characters unite – over lunch or otherwise – when Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27th.