‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Shuri Meets Bruce Banner and Scarlet Witch in New Photo

The release of Avengers: Infinity War might still be around two months away, but fans are already getting a look at one of the many new team-ups between characters.

A new Infinity War still was released by Entertainment Weekly earlier today, which shows the first look at Black Panther fan-favorite Shuri (Letitia Wright) in the film. Shuri can be seen standing in an orange coat, in front of Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

Videos by ComicBook.com

While there’s no telling exactly how Shuri will cross paths with the Avengers, fans can get some sort of context clues from the information that debuted earlier today. With the “Battle of Wakanda” apparently taking place as a way to protect Vision (Paul Bettany), it would make sense for Scarlet Witch to also be there (and for Banner to be in attendance, since he was already seen in Wakanda in the Infinity War trailer).

But outside of that, fans will certainly be excited to see Shuri again, especially after she was a bonafide scene stealer in Black Panther. And Wright already previewed how her character would theoretically interact with Marvel’s “science bros”.

“I think she’ll be OK,” Wright confirmed late last month. “I think she would humble herself to learn from them, and challenge them as well with new designs and new ideas from Wakanda. And she’s willing to learn from the West because her brother is so open now. I think she’s embracing that as well. She would hold her own.”

And it sounds like her involvement in the film could also tie to the new shield used by Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans).

“It was amazing,” Wright told ComicBook.com about filming Infinity War. “It was amazing. It was surreal to just see certain characters that I’d been watching as an audience member for years and then be opposite them. I can’t say who but it was amazing. I keep using the word amazing today. I just have to walk around with a sign that says, ‘Black Panther and the whole Marvel experience of working on Avengers: Infinity War was also amazing!’ It was amazing.”

Black Panther is in theaters now. Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27, and Ant-Man and The Wasp soars into theaters on July 6. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, followed by Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019.